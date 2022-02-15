Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,456,405.31 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,024. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.