Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 54,690 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 194,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,024. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $230.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

