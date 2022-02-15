Content Neutrality Network Trading Down 9.4% This Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $235,933.94 and approximately $5,092.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

