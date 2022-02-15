Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 216.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF remained flat at $$101.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $158.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

