Contrasting AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get AG&E alerts:

This table compares AG&E and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28%

8.8% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AG&E and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 2 8 0 2.50

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 147.82%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than AG&E.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG&E and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.53 $2.65 billion $0.78 15.94

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats AG&E on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for AG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.