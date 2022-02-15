Contrasting Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spotify Technology and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 3 6 15 0 2.50 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus target price of $246.16, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spotify Technology and Vistas Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $9.00 billion 3.56 -$663.68 million ($1.80) -93.65 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -1.31% -4.45% -1.68% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistas Media Acquisition beats Spotify Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.