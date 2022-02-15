Convex Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.11 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $28.95 or 0.00065059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $18.11 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,294,996 coins and its circulating supply is 50,274,286 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

