Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at HSBC

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

CPA opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

