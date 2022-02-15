Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.98 and traded as high as C$17.45. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 16,378 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$492.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)
