Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,279 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.