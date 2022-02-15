Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 16,617 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.