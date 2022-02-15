Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

