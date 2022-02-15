Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

