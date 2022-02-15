Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 10,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

