Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

