Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) CEO Buys $2,557,000.00 in Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

