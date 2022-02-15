Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.