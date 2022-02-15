Cosmo Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $214,778.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00105851 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

