CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $866,180.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00243736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

