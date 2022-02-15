Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,338.75

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,338.75 ($31.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,735 ($23.48). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($23.68), with a volume of 127,838 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £621.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,338.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

