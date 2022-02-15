Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

