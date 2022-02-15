Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PSB opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.96 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

