Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Kaman worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 377.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

