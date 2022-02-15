Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $561.19 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

