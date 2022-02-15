Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average of $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

