Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

