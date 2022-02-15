Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

CMP stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

