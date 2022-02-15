Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,886.90

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $17,886.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.70 or 1.00086260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00064886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00244812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00155184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00304099 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.