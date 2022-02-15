Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,481 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.