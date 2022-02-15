Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,393,000 after buying an additional 340,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,891,000 after purchasing an additional 685,642 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lufax by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

