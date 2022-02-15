Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.58.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.