Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,116 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

