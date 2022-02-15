Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

