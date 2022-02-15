Credits Trading Down 22.3% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $304,980.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

