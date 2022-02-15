Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CRLBF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

