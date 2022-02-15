Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

