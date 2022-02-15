Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,362,788.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

CRCT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 187,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,947. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cricut by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

