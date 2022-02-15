Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $716,869.58 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
