Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.90. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 643 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.
About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)
