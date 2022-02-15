Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.90. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 643 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

