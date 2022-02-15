Critical Analysis: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 6 7 1 2.44

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $69.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.01% 15.40% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.60 $205.16 million $2.13 11.76 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 3.81 $1.13 billion $6.77 10.69

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats First Financial Bancorp. on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

