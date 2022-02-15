Critical Contrast: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.61 $51.17 million $2.93 10.10 Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.39 $62.90 million $2.87 8.40

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 36.65% 11.98% 1.63% Independent Bank 29.29% 15.94% 1.40%

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

