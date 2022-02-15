Critical Contrast: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Apyx Medical -34.05% -24.87% -20.80%

This table compares Profound Medical and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 27.46 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.94 Apyx Medical $27.71 million 13.08 -$11.90 million ($0.42) -25.12

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.89%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.14%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

