Critical Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 9.40 $140.32 million $2.66 98.15 Ideal Power $430,000.00 114.28 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -10.17

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 4 20 0 2.76 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $344.48, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.73%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

