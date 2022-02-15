CropperFinance Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $669,225.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About CropperFinance

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

