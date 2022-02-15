Crowd Machine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

