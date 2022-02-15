CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 5.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,194. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.