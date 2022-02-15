CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.41% of CrowdStrike worth $789,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.13, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

