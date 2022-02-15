Crown (CRW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $556.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $979,826.40 and approximately $556.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,045,653 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

