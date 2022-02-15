Crown Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $979,826.40 and $556.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,098.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.30 or 0.00767157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00219061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,045,653 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

