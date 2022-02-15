Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,618.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $98,618.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.